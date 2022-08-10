1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches Market Cap of $30,814.07

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $30,814.07 and $41,853.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039842 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014536 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
