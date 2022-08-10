1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches Market Cap of $30,814.07

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $30,814.07 and $41,853.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014536 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.