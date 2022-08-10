2,100 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,420. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

