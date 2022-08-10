2,124 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 14,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

