23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
23andMe Trading Up 18.5 %
NASDAQ ME traded up 0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 2.12 and a 1-year high of 13.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 23andMe (ME)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.