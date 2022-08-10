23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

23andMe Trading Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ ME traded up 0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 2.12 and a 1-year high of 13.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 23andMe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 23andMe by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 23andMe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

