27,185 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

COMT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 14,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,762. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

