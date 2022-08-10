365,558 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $7,527,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ( NASDAQ:VPCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

