381,085 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,507. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

