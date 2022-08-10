4,209 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.29. 51,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,614. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.37.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

