4,541 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. 49,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

