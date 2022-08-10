4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Increases Dividend to GBX 33.01 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up GBX 459.19 ($5.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,809.19 ($46.03). 281,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,052. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980 ($48.09). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,716.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,634.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,726.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

