56,123 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $27,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

KMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 190,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

