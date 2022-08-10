6,782 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 58,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

