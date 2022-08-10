700 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

