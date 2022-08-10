7,000 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE NVT traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 9,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,389. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.