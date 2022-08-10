88mph Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00018369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $96,128.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

