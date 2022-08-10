8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $616,709.81 and approximately $89,914.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

