A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells $345,268.18 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $345,268.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,536.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $339,253.46.

On Monday, August 1st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 757,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

