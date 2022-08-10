Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AALBF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AALBF stock remained flat at $40.19 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

