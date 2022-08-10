ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

