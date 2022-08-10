Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Up 2.1 %

Accenture stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.23. 62,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.