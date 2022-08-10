Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ACD traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.68. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

