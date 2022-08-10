ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $238,009.70 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $238,009.70 and approximately $36,739.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

