Adam G. Ciongoli Sells 17,924 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 1,347,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

