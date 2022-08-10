AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,089. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $82,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

