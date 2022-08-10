ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,447. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.