ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,447. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 202,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

