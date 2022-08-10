Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00014979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $106.99 million and $1.31 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,188 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.