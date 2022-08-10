Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. 1,677,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,127,438. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

