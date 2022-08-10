AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Transactions at AdvanSix
In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

