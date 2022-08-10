Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 11,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

