Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
ADV stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 11,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
