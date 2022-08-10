Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Holdings Trimmed by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 31,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,282. The stock has a market cap of $361.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.