Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in July

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ARBGW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
