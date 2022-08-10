Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 44,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.