Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Agenus Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 84,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $743.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Get Agenus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 305,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Agenus

Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.