Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Down 5.3 %

Agiliti stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

