Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Down 6.6 %

Agiliti stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.