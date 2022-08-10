AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at AgroFresh Solutions

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.