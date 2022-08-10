AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
