Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 8,686.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Airbus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

