Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

