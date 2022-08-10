Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

