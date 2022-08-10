Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,262. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

