Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $77.05. Alarm.com shares last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 2,054 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

