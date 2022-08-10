Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Alarm.com Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 8,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,262. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $138,257.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

