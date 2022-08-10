Alector, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $6,130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

