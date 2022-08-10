Algoma Central Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Shares of ALC stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.75. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

