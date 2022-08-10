Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 6.6 %

ALGN opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.60 and a 200 day moving average of $356.25.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.