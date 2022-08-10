Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allbirds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

