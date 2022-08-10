ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE remained flat at $62.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.