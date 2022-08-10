Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 11,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

