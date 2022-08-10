Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %
ALLO traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,377. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
