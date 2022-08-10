Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALSTGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 1,702.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,881,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALST remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,918. Allstar Health Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

