Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.